 

Exelixis and Adagene Enter into Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Novel Masked Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies with Improved Safety and Efficacy Profiles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Adagene today announced a collaboration and license agreement under which Exelixis will utilize Adagene’s SAFEbody technology platform to generate masked versions of monoclonal antibodies from Exelixis’ growing preclinical pipeline for the development of ADCs or other innovative biologics against Exelixis-nominated targets. Under the terms of the agreement, Exelixis will make an upfront payment of $11 million to Adagene and will have the ability to nominate two targets during the collaboration term. Adagene will be eligible for development and commercialization milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of products developed around each of these targets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005459/en/

“SAFEbody provides a solution to on-target off-tumor toxicity, which is a long-lasting challenge associated with many approved antibody therapeutics,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Adagene. “This partnership with Exelixis strengthens our growing roster of collaborations with global biopharmaceutical companies. We are very pleased to collaborate with Exelixis and look forward to the company’s development of ADCs that leverage our SAFEbody technology.”

Biologic therapies, including therapeutic antibodies such as ADCs, are designed to bind to their targets with high efficiency. However, while the targets for biologic cancer therapies are expressed at high levels in cancer cells, many are also expressed at lower levels on healthy cells. Binding of these therapies to healthy cells may lead to unwanted safety or tolerability issues. Adagene’s SAFEbody platform is designed to overcome this challenge by incorporating a masking peptide that covers the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Specific conditions within the tumor environment allow the biologic therapy to preferentially bind to its target in tumor cells. This allows for improved tumor-specific targeting of antibodies while minimizing on-target toxicity in healthy tissues. Adagene’s most advanced SAFEbody candidate has been approved to start a clinical trial in Australia and the United States.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelixis and Adagene Enter into Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Novel Masked Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies with Improved Safety and Efficacy Profiles Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Adagene today announced a collaboration and license agreement under which Exelixis will utilize Adagene’s SAFEbody technology platform to generate masked versions of monoclonal antibodies from Exelixis’ growing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Exelixis to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
25.01.21
Exelixis Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Trial Evaluating XL102 as a Single Agent and in Combination with Other Anti-Cancer Agents in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
22.01.21
Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Approval of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
10.01.21
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Financial Guidance, and Outlines Key Priorities and Anticipated Milestones For 2021
04.01.21
Exelixis to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
831
Exelixis....ein schlafender Riese? USD 3.40 am 14.5.2014