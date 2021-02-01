 

Trane Technologies Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune

Fortune Magazine has named Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, to its World’s Most Admired Companies list. The company has been on the list for nine years, and now appears for the first time under the Trane Technologies name*. The list is widely considered to be the ultimate report card on corporate reputation. Fortune develops it annually with the Korn Ferry Hay Group.

“We are particularly proud to be honored by Fortune as one of the World’s Most Admired companies,” said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Technologies. “This is very meaningful recognition for our people, following our debut in March 2020 and our defining first year as a company focused on climate innovation. Their dedication to our purpose – to boldly challenge what’s possible – will create a better, more sustainable planet for generations to come.”

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies and leading brands Trane and Thermo King help solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world’s annual emissions), carbon-neutral operations, gender parity in leadership and a diverse workforce that represents the communities the company serves.

Trane Technologies has been a leader in healthy and efficient indoor environments for decades. But as the global pandemic has heightened sensitivity to the overall quality of indoor environments, in 2020 Trane Technologies introduced the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces (CHES) to create safer, healthier and more efficient environments for homes, buildings and transportation around the world.

And with social, business and economic resiliency on the line, Trane Technologies has brought expertise and innovative solutions to strengthen the cold chain and support safe, efficient and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Establishing the World’s Most Admired

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. For the complete rankings, visit www.Fortune.com.

*In March 2020, Trane Technologies debuted as a company focused on climate innovation after completing its Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gardner Denver, now known as Ingersoll Rand.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.



