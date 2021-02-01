Verizon elevates Super Bowl LV with 5G built right; delivers immersive ‘fan first’ experiences

What you need to know:



Verizon invests over $80 million and expands permanent 5G deployments in Tampa and at Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV

5G SuperStadium in the NFL app and Verizon Media’s “Watch Together” deliver immersive and interactive mobile viewing experiences for fans in the stadium and at home

Verizon launches a virtual Verizon 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative built by BeyondCreative and in partnership with Epic Games, the largest Fortnite activation ever built in creative mode for fans to come together, celebrate and compete

Verizon returns with an in-game commercial

Verizon continues to pay it forward with the ultimate Super Bowl after-party benefiting small businesses, The Verizon Big Concert for Small Business



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year when large gatherings are limited, finding ways to bring people together safely, in-person and virtually, is more important than ever. Verizon is using the power of the 5G built right to elevate the Super Bowl LV fan experience and make it accessible whether at the game or at home. Verizon is introducing in-stadium 5G solutions for fans attending in-person in Tampa, delivering immersive and interactive viewing experiences and creating the first-ever 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative. Verizon will wrap up Super Bowl weekend by bringing together communities across the country to benefit small businesses with host Tiffany Haddish and featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday, Verizon will bring fans as close to the game as possible at home and in the stadium. The Verizon 5G SuperStadium in the NFL mobile app allows fans with an iPhone 12 model an opportunity to engage with seven different camera angles while in the stadium and five angles at home, as well as project AR overlays of NFL’s Next Gen Stats for players. Verizon Media’s Watch Together, a free co-viewing experience in the Yahoo Sports mobile app gives fans the ability to co-watch Super Bowl LV with friends and family on their phones. Both SuperStadium and Watch Together are powered by Verizon Media Platform’s real-time streaming technology. Fans can access these viewing experiences when Super Bowl LV kicks off on CBS on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30pm ET.