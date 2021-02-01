 

Ceridian to Acquire Ascender, a Leading Human Capital Management Provider Across 30 Countries in Asia Pacific Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Acquisition to strengthen Ceridian's leadership in APJ with a combined 1,500 customers, serving 2.5 million employees

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it has entered into a definitive share sale agreement to acquire Ascender, a leading payroll and HR solutions provider in Asia Pacific Japan (APJ). Together with Ascender, Ceridian will provide the most comprehensive payroll and human capital management solutions in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.     

“The acquisition of Ascender will strengthen our leadership in the APJ region, accelerate our global growth strategy, and deliver even greater value to our customers,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “I look forward to welcoming the Ascender team to Ceridian and to working together on our shared vision to create exceptional employee experiences.”   

“The combination of Ascender with Ceridian will be tremendous news for our employees, customers, and partners, who will benefit from Ceridian’s global scale and award-winning Dayforce platform. We’re committed to helping our customers successfully navigate the future of work as we embark on a new chapter within the Ceridian family,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO, Ascender.   

Ascender provides more than 1,200 global brands with leading payroll and HR capabilities. As a premier HCM provider in the region, Ascender has deep industry expertise across all verticals, including higher education and government, as well as a strong partner ecosystem. With this acquisition, Ceridian will serve a combined 1,500 customers and 2.5 million employees across 30 countries in the region, including Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.  

The Ascender acquisition will support Ceridian’s proven track record of successfully bringing value-driven organizations into the company. Previously, Ceridian acquired Excelity Global, a Singapore-based leading HCM provider, and RITEQ, an Australia-based leading enterprise workforce management provider. With the acquisition, Ceridian will have the opportunity to deliver additional value to Ascender’s customers through the Dayforce platform’s full-suite HCM capabilities, including workforce management, payroll, and time and attendance. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceridian to Acquire Ascender, a Leading Human Capital Management Provider Across 30 Countries in Asia Pacific Japan Acquisition to strengthen Ceridian's leadership in APJ with a combined 1,500 customers, serving 2.5 million employeesSYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Henkel Chooses Ceridian to Drive Value and Innovation at Scale
27.01.21
Henkel entscheidet sich für Ceridian als Partner für mehr Wertschöpfung und Innovation
19.01.21
Ceridian to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference