Sodexo Adapts to Ever-Changing Workplace Needs with New Food Solutions

These new offers will help strengthen Sodexo’s presence and delivery options in urban markets, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. and create workplace solutions with top quality, healthy options.

Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote work remains a trend this New Year and 91% of workers who worked from home because of the pandemic would like to continue to do so, according to Sodexo’s recent Harris Interactive survey. Today, Sodexo is responding to ever-changing workplace shifts with the expansion of its award-winning workplace dining solution featuring locally sourced, bespoke food solutions, Good Eating Company (GEC) to North America and the acquisition of Nourish Inc. , a commissary kitchen model with 25 diverse cuisine options and an emphasis on fresh, vegetable-forward dishes.

“At Sodexo, we recognize the importance of being innovative and anticipating the needs of our clients and their workforce. Never before has that need been so urgent than in a pandemic year; our clients want to provide their employees with the best infrastructure and support, irrespective of where they physically work from,” said David Bailey, CEO, Corporate Services, Sodexo North America. “Our new food solutions will empower them to not just improve the existing dining solutions, but to eat well, while working from anywhere.”

Good Eating Company offers locally sourced, bespoke food solutions

In 2017, Sodexo acquired the Good Eating Company and its 20 years of workplace dining experience across creative, media and arts, investment and financial management and pharmaceutical industries and has helped to successfully grow the company’s food offerings and services in the U.K and Ireland. GEC is a premium food-only brand and its flex model allows chefs to work onsite or from a central location.

Each breakfast, lunch and grab-and-go option uses locally sourced ingredients to offer fresh, sustainable, and healthy options daily. GEC’s food program and its delivery service, Good Eating Delivered, will be powered by Sodexo’s digital app, creating an easy, safe, contactless experience. Customers will have the option to pick up food at a client site or have it home delivered, if offered by their employer. Good Eating Delivered will debut in Toronto and Montreal in February and New York City this Spring.