 

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Reminds Stockholders to Vote on Merger with Playboy Enterprises, Inc. Prior to the Special Meeting on February 9, 2021

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MCAC) ("Mountain Crest" or the "Company") today reminded stockholders that the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between Mountain Crest and Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy"), and related matters, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Stockholders holding common stock at the close of business on January 13, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. Meeting materials, including the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2021, along with a proxy card, were mailed on January 22, 2021, to stockholders of record as of January 13, 2021. If you have not received a copy of the meeting materials, or need assistance with voting your shares, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll free at 1-877-870-8565, collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

Please note that if your shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, your broker will not vote your shares for you. You may be eligible to vote your shares electronically over the Internet or by telephone. A large number of banks and brokerage firms offer Internet and telephone voting. If your bank or brokerage firm does not offer Internet or telephone voting information, you must obtain a proxy card and voting instructions issued in your name from that organization and you must cast your vote.

Any public stockholder who holds shares of MCAC on or before February 5, 2021 will have the right to demand that his, her or its shares be redeemed for a pro rata share of the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, less any taxes then due but not yet paid, at the consummation of the Business Combination. To do so, you must submit your request in writing to our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on Friday, February 5, 2021. In connection with tendering your shares for redemption, you must elect either to physically tender your share certificates to Continental or deliver your shares to Continental electronically using DTC’s DWAC (Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian) System, in each case, at least two business days before the Meeting.

