 

Brixton Metals Drills 375 oz/t (11,663 g/t) Silver, 0.7% Cobalt over 1.2m at its Langis Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce further high-grade drill results from its fall/winter exploration program at its wholly owned Langis Project located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario, Canada. The fall/winter program consists of 20,000m of drilling, of which 11,533.65m has been completed. Assay results for 4,881.05m has been released previously. This press release includes assays from 14 holes totaling 1,583.2m of NQ size core from shallow drilling.

Highlights

  • LM-20-133 cut 2m of 5,847 g/t Ag from 16.6m, including 1.2m of 11,663 g/t (375 oz/t) Ag, 0.71% Co and 9m of 272 g/t Ag from 23.6m including 1m of 1,500 g/t Ag, 0.26% Co
  • LM-20-131 cut 7m of 962 g/t Ag including 1m of 3,050 g/t Ag, 0.17% Co
  • LM-20-122 cut 1.9m of 1,596 g/t Ag, including 0.9m of 3,180 g/t Ag
  • LM-20-128 cut 3m of 422 g/t Ag, including 1m of 1,115 g/t Ag, 0.16% Co

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “Brixton’s Langis Project continues to deliver, near-surface, high-grade silver and cobalt results over intervals of considerable width, demonstrating this project’s potential. Drilling will be ongoing over the next few months to complete the planned 20,000m drill program as we continue to advance the Langis Project toward a maiden resource.”

Click here for Figure 1. Location Maps of the Shaft 3 Drilling Area Langis Project, February 1, 2021:
http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-1_1Feb20 ...

Table 1. Langis Winter Drilling Highlights Near Shaft 3.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Ag (g/t * m)
LM-20-122 117.60 119.50 1.90 1,596.60 0.03 3,033.54
including 118.60 119.50 0.90 3,180.00 0.05 2,862.00
LM-20-123 94.80 101.60 6.80 20.41   138.82
LM-20-123 104.60 112.80 8.20 25.16   206.33
LM-20-128 8.00 11.00 3.00 422.33 0.05 1,267.00
including 9.00 10.00 1.00 1,115.00 0.16 1,115.00
LM-20-129 8.60 11.60 3.00 280.97   842.90
LM-20-130 9.60 11.60 2.00 275.00 0.04 550.00
LM-20-131 8.90 15.90 7.00 962.31 0.03 6,736.20
including 10.90 11.90 1.00 2,190.00   2,190.00
including 12.90 13.90 1.00 3,050.00 0.17 3,050.00
LM-20-131 29.90 32.90 3.00 94.70   284.10
LM-20-132 17.00 19.00 2.00 62.25   124.50
LM-20-132 26.00 36.00 10.00 70.86 0.02 708.60
including 30.00 31.00 1.00 272.00 0.03 272.00
including 34.00 35.00 1.00 143.00   143.00
LM-20-133 16.60 18.60 2.00 5,847.30 0.36 11,694.60
including 17.40 18.60 1.20 11,663.50 0.71 13,996.20
LM-20-133 23.60 32.60 9.00 272.20 0.03 2,449.80
including 29.60 30.60 1.00 495.00 0.01 495.00
including 30.60 31.60 1.00 1,500.00 0.26 1,500.00
including 31.60 32.60 1.00 271.00   271.00
LM-20-134 23.40 30.40 7.00 107.71 0.06 754.00
including 24.40 25.40 1.00 522.00 0.36 522.00
LM-20-135 4.00 6.00 2.00 425.65 0.01 851.30

Intervals represent drilled lengths and the true widths of the silver and cobalt mineralization have not been determined at this time.

Click here for Figure 2. Cross Section Drilling In This Release Near Shaft 3 Langis Project:
http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-2_1Feb20 ...

Click here for Figure 3. All Drilling with Assays Results Around Shaft 3 Area Langis Project:
http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-3_1Feb20 ...

Click here for Figure 4. Core photographs of Native Silver from Shaft 3 Area Drilling Langis Project:
http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-4_1Feb20 ...

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Diamond drill holes were drilled with NQ size core. Samples were collected using 1m average sample length. Three quality control samples (one blank, one certified reference standard and one duplicate) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was cut in half and put in batches, sealed and shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. All elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

About the Langis Mine Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis Mine Project is a past producing mine with excellent infrastructure, located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada just north from the northern end of Lake Temiskaming. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis Mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 787 g/t Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Mr. Antonio Celis, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:
Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations
Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36182731-86d4-4be0 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dbc79ac-7cb9-4251 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8554aaae-5523-41c9 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b609ee-235c-4552 ...




