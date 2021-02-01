 

Israeli Pharmaceutical and Food Market Powered by PowerFleet Subsidiary Pointer Telocation’s IoT Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Enabling Smarter, Safer, and More Efficient Pharmaceutical Distribution

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, announced that its operating subsidiary Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Pointer), a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for a wide range of location-based applications, has realized significant momentum in the past year by driving global IoT innovation in the pharmaceutical and food distribution market. Pointer has leveraged its best-in-class IoT solutions to secure multiple new contracts with companies.

LogistiPharm
Pointer’s IoT solution was chosen by LogistiPharm to monitor and control the temperature and humidity during the storing and distribution of pharmaceuticals to LogistiPharm customers.

LogistiPharm specializes in the distribution and shipping of medical equipment and medicines across Israel while complying with the strict license conditions set forth by the Israeli Ministry of Health. With a network of drug-storage services, transportation to stores and pharmaceutical departments, LogistiPharm needed to ensure the highest and safest quality control and monitoring for all products. Pointer was tapped to ensure a reliable and professional service in accordance with regulatory standards. Pointer’s technology monitors and controls the temperature and humidity conditions throughout the storage and distribution processes to ensure safety of all goods during transportation.

Hafuz Distribution
Hafuz specializes in providing a range of transportation, courier and distribution services to institutional, business, and private customers alike. It also serves as a subcontractor for a leading medical cannabis company in Israel, transporting medical cannabis from logistics centers to licensed pharmacies.

Pointer's IoT solution was selected to verify the temperature of medical cannabis shipments to ensure quality control and regulatory compliance.

Pointer's system provides real-time data and alerts regarding the storage conditions of cargo while locating and tracking vehicles in real-time, including the opening and closing of the safe in which medical cannabis is stored. Pointer’s technology also helps Hafuz comply with the strict standards required for the transportation of medical cannabis.

