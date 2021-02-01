 

Veterans at South Jersey Industries featured On Military Makeover Operation Career with Montel Williams airing on Lifetime TV

FOLSOM, NJ, February 1, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) is proud to announce that two highly valued veterans on our team have been selected to appear in “Military Makeover: Operation Career” on Lifetime TV with host Montel Williams. The show features the career journey that veterans take to transition from being in the military service to a career in civilian life.

WHAT:           Two employees from South Jersey Industries featured on “Military Makeover: Operation Career” airing on Lifetime TV with host Montel Williams.

WHEN:           The show first aired on January 29 and is now available to watch at https://militarymakeover.tv/veterans-continuing-to-make-a-difference/

The show will air again on Lifetime TV at 7:30 a.m. on February 4

WHO:             South Jersey Gas Administrative Services Manager Cristina Fernandez and SJI Senior Government Affairs Specialist Rich DeRose. Both served in the Army National Guard.

