 

Century Completes Internal Reorganization to Advance its Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) (TSX:CNT) is pleased to advise the completion of an internal corporate reorganization (”Reorganization”) of its iron ore segment following acquisition from WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited (“WISCO ADI”) of joint venture interests in Century’s Labrador Trough iron ore projects. The Company now holds 100% interest in these projects.

The details and completion of the acquisition was announced in a news release dated November 19, 2020 and that WISCO ADI, remains a 23.5% Century corporate shareholder and strategic partner.

The Reorganization has now placed Century’s extensive iron ore assets in subsidiaries that are most advantageous to market preferences. In particular, Century’s flagship Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project (“Joyce Lake”), previously within the Attikamagen project, is now in a special purpose vehicle to facilitate the option of a spin-out and the possibility of raising capital for Joyce Lake’s development. The special vehicle has also been allocated its Canadian Exploration Expense from the approximately C$40 million investment in Joyce Lake to date.

Century completed a similar successful spin-out in June 2019 for Century Metals Inc., which included distributing to Company shareholders a dividend in-kind of Century Metals Inc. shares. The process also included independent financings, a public listing and subsequently a reverse-take-over transaction with Reyna Silver Corporation in 2020.

Iron ore price performance has been exceptional exceeding the highest gains of any metal in 2020 and has averaged US$170 January 2021 to date. Joyce Lake is planned to reach full production in the midst of a company projected new iron ore super-cycle. This new super-cycle would be driven by China’s growing iron ore demand and with no major new mines planned for the foreseeable future, a capped global supply. Joyce Lake’s simple quarrying type of operation making it possible to reach production approximately 18 months from construction decision, would substantially benefit from elevated prices associated with the new super-cycle.

