ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility in Knoxville, TN

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for its ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Knoxville, Tennessee. This plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in the third quarter of 2020, and with today’s approval, it is now FDA licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.



“The approval of this plasma collection facility was received well-ahead of the scheduled FDA goal date. This milestone represents yet another example of the Company’s continued progression towards achieving its objective of further securing its raw material supply chain and enhancing our end-to-end control of manufacturing operations,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “With the Knoxville approval, we remain comfortably on track to achieve our goal of building out up to 10 plasma collection centers by 2024, including the potential approval of our plasma collection facility located in Maryville, Tennessee in the second half of this year, as well as the filing of Biologics License Applications (“BLAs”) for an additional two plasma collection centers. 2021 is off to an excellent start for our Company and today’s approval is the first in what we expect to be a series of value-creating FDA decisions during the year across all business segments. These achievements are expected to enhance the supply chain, increase product yields and improve margins for our revenue generating products as we continue towards profitability.”

This new, state-of-the-art plasma collection center features automated registration, high-tech collection equipment designed to shorten the donation process, free Wi-Fi wireless network in the donor collection area, individual flat-screen TVs with cable at each donor station, and highly trained and certified staff who put donor comfort and safety first. At full capacity, the plasma center expects to maintain a staff of 50 highly trained healthcare workers. This center is approved to use the state-of-the-art Haemonetics NexSys plasma collection system.