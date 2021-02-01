Vir Biotechnology Announces New Data Highlighting the Importance of Targeting Conserved Regions of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in the Development of Therapeutics

– Separate research results published in Cell characterize the virulence and antibody response to N439K, a prevalent variant of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding motif –

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the publication of new research characterizing a novel site of vulnerability on the SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2) spike protein – specifically the N-terminal domain (NTD). The study findings were made available online on bioRxiv on January 14, 2021 and have been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal for future print publication. This manuscript, together with data on immune evasion by mutations elsewhere in the spike protein published by scientists in Cell, begin to paint a comprehensive picture of the mechanisms that SARS-CoV-2 may utilize to evade immunity. Collectively, these data indicate the importance of carefully targeting conserved regions of the spike for vaccines and clinical monoclonal antibodies.

The receptor binding motif (RBM) of SARS-CoV-2, the region of the receptor binding domain (RBD) that interacts with the SARS-CoV-2 receptor, is a common target of COVID-19 natural and vaccine-induced immune responses, as well as monoclonal antibodies. However, recently published research has characterized the frequent occurrence of mutations within the RBM, highlighting the need for targeting alternate sites within the spike protein.

“This new research indicates the NTD is another site on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that, like the RBM, contains mutations as well as deletions in emerging variants,” said Davide Corti, Ph.D., senior vice president of antibody research for Vir. “Mutations in these immunodominant domains can evade natural immune responses and are of concern for vaccines and for therapeutic monoclonal antibodies targeting these regions. This underscores the need to advance therapies that have a high barrier to resistance.”