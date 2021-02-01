Bragg Gaming Supports Google’s Increased Access to Online Gaming

“Google’s support of the online gaming industry is an exciting development for players everywhere,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “Access to gaming is opening up around the world and Google is just one of the many organizations and jurisdictions that are evolving to support increased access. This will also assist in the gaming industry’s goal of ensuring a safe, regulated market for today’s players.”

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") today commented on the move by Google to allow the download of online gaming apps by in 15 more countries, including the U.S., starting March 1, 2021.

Google’s policy update will expand the access to online gaming apps to Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the United States. The apps were already available in the U.K, Ireland, France and Brazil. Online casino games, lotteries, sports betting and daily fantasy sports are all included within the new policy.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF)is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

