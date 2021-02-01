 

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. Announces Closing of $25 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Wenzhou, China, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announces the closing of its initial public offering of 3,125,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $8.00 per ordinary share, for total gross proceeds of $25 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the underwriting agreement, to purchase up to an additional 468,750 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering closed on January 26, 2021 and shares began trading on January 22, 2021 on NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “HUDI”.

Craft Capital Management LLC and R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. acted as joint book runners and Craft Capital Management LLC also acted as the lead underwriter for the offering. Valuable Capital Limited and Shengang Securities Company Limited acted as co-underwriters for the offering. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Bevilacqua PLLC acted as counsel to Craft Capital Management LLC.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-248919) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on December 30, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Craft Capital Management LLC by email at skiront@craftcm.com or via standard mail to Craft Capital Management LLC, 377 Oak Street, Suite 402, Garden City, NY 11530.  In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

