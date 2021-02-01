CRISPR Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Philippe Drouet as Chief Commercial Officer

“Philippe’s experience in building and leading global commercial organizations, and his track record of successfully launching a range of leading oncology and hematology brands, will be critical in driving the next phase of growth for CRISPR,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “We are excited to welcome Philippe to CRISPR and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance our programs and rapidly build our infrastructure.”

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Philippe Drouet as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Drouet brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in global pharmaceutical marketing and joins CRISPR Therapeutics to develop and oversee the Company’s global commercialization efforts.

During his career, Mr. Drouet has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the launch and commercialization of important medicines across different therapeutic areas in the United States and other key markets. Mr. Drouet most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Oncology Marketing & Market Access at Merck & Co., where he launched and commercialized Keytruda, drove substantial global oncology revenue and built and led the company’s Global Marketing, Access and Pricing Organization. Previously, he served as President of Hospira’s U.S. division before Hospira’s acquisition by Pfizer in 2015. Prior, Mr. Drouet held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, including Vice President, U.S. Hematology; at Novartis, he led in-country marketing efforts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Turkey and was responsible for the launch and commercialization of Gleevec and Exjade. Mr. Drouet received an M.B.A. from INSEAD and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Engineering from McGill University.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.