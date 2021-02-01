 

BlueRush Announces First Closing of Private Placement and Debenture Conversions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service company, is pleased to announce the first closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. Pursuant to this initial tranche the Company has raised gross proceeds of $3,898,675 through the issuance of 37,130,238 units of the ‎Company at $0.105 per unit. The Company anticipates a second and final closing in the next 10 days.

The Company is also pleased to announce that 62.5% ($1,250,000) of the Company’s outstanding five year 10% unsecured convertible debentures (the “2018 Debentures”) issued by the Company in October 2018 agreed to convert at the conversion price ($0.105) of the 2018 Debentures, and 100% ($1,450,000) of the Company’s outstanding three year 10% unsecured convertible debentures issued by the Company in June/July 2020 agreed to convert at the conversion price ($0.06) of the debentures. Accordingly, the Company has issued 36,071,423 common shares pursuant to the conversions. In addition, the Company has issued warrants (the “Incentive Warrants”) to the holders of the 2018 Debentures that agreed to convert as an incentive for their conversion, exercisable for 5,952,378 common shares of the Company ‎at a price of $0.18 ‎per share ‎until the date that is thirty-six (36) months from issuance, subject to acceleration.

Round13 Capital Founders Fund, L.P. ‎‎(“Round13”), the Company’s largest shareholder, agreed to convert its 2018 Debentures and 2020 Debentures and as a result also received 3,571,428 of the Incentive Warrants. Accordingly the issuance of the Incentive Warrants to Round13 is deemed to be a ‎‎“related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). In addition, ‎Mr. John Eckert, an independent director of the Company, is a Managing Partner of Round13 Capital ‎Inc., the general partner of Round13.‎ The transaction is exempt ‎from the formal ‎valuation ‎requirements of MI 61-101 since none ‎of the securities of the Company are listed on a ‎stock ‎exchange specified in ‎section 5.5(b) thereof. The proposed transaction is exempt ‎from the minority ‎‎shareholder approval requirements ‎of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transactions were agreed to, ‎neither ‎the fair ‎market value of the transaction nor ‎the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, ‎‎insofar as it ‎involves interested parties, exceeded 25% ‎of the Company’s market capitalization.‎

