ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
25-Jan-21 69,071 467.03 32,258,077.17
26-Jan-21 69,788 462.23 32,257,890.90
27-Jan-21 72,519 444.82 32,257,713.03
28-Jan-21 73,218 440.57 32,257,698.19
29-Jan-21 72,464 445.16 32,257,755.40

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

