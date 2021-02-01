 

Verizon Puts Purpose into Action, Helping 1M Small Businesses and $10M Commitment

Brings communities across the country together for The Big Concert for Small Business, the ultimate Super Bowl LV after-party supporting small business

What you need to know:

  • Verizon is making a multi-year commitment to bring one million small businesses forward by 2030 with resources to help them succeed in the digital economy
  • The Verizon Big Concert for Small Business, the ultimate livestreamed Super Bowl LV after-party, will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and feature performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus on Sunday, February 7
  • Verizon is committing $10 million to small business support through the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), focusing on business owners in historically underserved communities
  • Verizon has partnered with select Tampa-area small businesses to equip them with 5G connectivity and tools to accelerate their digital transformation and aid in their recovery

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As small business owners across the country continue to face uncertainty amid the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Verizon announces a number of initiatives to support their recovery and aid in their survival through the pandemic and beyond. The company is committing $10 million to provide grants to small businesses through LISC, a national nonprofit that invests in affordable housing, economic development, health, education and jobs nationwide, and will launch a customized multi-week training program for small business owners and entrepreneurs, offering tools, technology and resources. These initiatives are part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, social and environmental advancement.

“For small business owners today, we know that opening a digital front door is as important as a physical one,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “This multi-year effort underscores the role financial assistance, technology and training will play in rebuilding small businesses for both short-term and long-term economic recovery.”

To kick off the program, Verizon is producing The Big Concert for Small Business, the ultimate after-party for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Tiffany Haddish and featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus, the concert will be livestreamed on Yahoo, Fios, @Verizon on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, and broadcasted on BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live, as well as aired on iHeart and Sirius. The event is curated and produced by Roc Nation.

