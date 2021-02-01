Siyata Mobile Receives US$1.4M Purchase Order to Equip First Responders with its Rugged Handset Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, is pleased to announce it has received a US$1.4M purchase order to supply first responders with rugged handset devices. The order will be fulfilled in the beginning of Q1 this year and continue throughout 2021. Siyata's rugged handsets are designed to be “rugged and ready” for enterprise users who require a reliable Push-to-Talk over Cellular device in demanding environments.



“We are seeing great sales momentum across all of our product categories and are very excited to be providing first responders with the technology that creates a safer and improved working environment for them while they are on the job,” commented Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “As we engage customers at multiple cellular carriers, we are confident that this momentum will continue with the disruptive and generational shift towards cellular technology as a replacement for two-way radio which is only in its infancy. First responders no longer have to navigate over 10,000 different and incompatible networks in the U.S. and a host of other challenges in trying to communicate with one another. We anticipate a continued growing adoption of our Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices in the first responder market and are excited to enhance our sales opportunities with our innovative PTT portfolio.”

The Company’s rugged devices are available on a carrier-grade Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) network that allows workers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe and efficient communication when working in public security. Siyata’s rugged handset devices aim to provide customers with the functionality and ease of a rugged smartphone handset, while offering high speed LTE data services and a large PTT button for seamless communication between enterprise users.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.