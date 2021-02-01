 

Prospect Park Capital Announces Timing of Previously Announced Share Split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Common Shares to Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis upon Market Open on February 2, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its previously announced split of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), on the basis of three (3) post-split Common Shares for each one ‎‎(1) pre-‎split Common Share (the “Split”), will be completed on February 2, 2021 (the “Effective Date”). Accordingly, the Common Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on the Effective Date. The Split was approved by the Company’s shareholders at the special meeting held on November 16, 2020.

Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the Split is being conducted on a “push-out” basis and therefore the CUSIP number of the Common Shares will remain the same. All shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021 will be entitled to participate in the Split. The Split has been accepted by the TSXV.

As a result of the Split, the 10,782,358 Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately will be increased to approximately 32,347,074 Common Shares on a post-Split basis. The Split affects shareholders uniformly, including holders of outstanding securities convertible into or exercisable for Common Shares on the Effective Date. The exercise price, number and exchange basis of the convertible securities on the Effective Date will be adjusted proportionally to reflect the Split.

Shareholders do not need to take any action. The Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will send to registered shareholders a Direct Registration Advice (DRS Advice) under the direct registration system indicating the number of additional Common Shares that they receive as a result of the Split. These additional Common Shares will be held in book entry form and registered electronically in the transfer agent’s recordkeeping system, unless a physical share certificate is requested by the registered shareholder. Beneficial owners with Common Shares held through a brokerage account will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Split.

