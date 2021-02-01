 

BAMKO, The Branding Division of Superior Group of Companies, Acquires Gifts By Design

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:02  |  27   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BAMKO, LLC, the promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Gifts By Design, Inc. (“Gifts by Design”) of Seattle, Washington. The transaction closed effective as of February 1, 2021. Gifts By Design is a promotional products and branded merchandise agency that has established itself as an industry leader in developing corporate awards, incentives, and recognition programs for some of the world’s biggest brands.

Gifts By Design delivered approximately $18.2 million in revenue in 2020 and is expected to be accretive to SGC’s fiscal year 2021 operating results. Gifts By Design will operate as the Awards, Recognition, and Incentives Division of BAMKO.

“The acquisition of Gifts by Design immediately positions BAMKO to become an industry leader in corporate awards, incentives, and recognition programs,” said Jake Himelstein, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of BAMKO. “This acquisition will provide BAMKO with the opportunity to develop the Awards, Incentives, and Recognition program vertical across our existing portfolio of clients and leverage our salesforce to extend that vertical to future clients. We also have an immediate opportunity to extend the unique suite of capabilities and services that only BAMKO has to offer to develop new verticals across Gifts By Design’s existing customer base. In so doing, we will be able to strengthen and deepen those client relationships and expand our sales footprint with them,” said Himelstein.

“Joining forces with BAMKO is not a decision we arrived at lightly,” said Jamie Stone, President and Founder of Gifts By Design. “I’ve known the BAMKO team for years.  As I’ve watched their growth and success in recent years, it became clear that BAMKO is something very different from the rest of the industry. BAMKO has distinguished itself with its unmatched technological capabilities, an award-winning creative team, an incredible overseas sourcing operation, and an unparalleled ability to win and service major program business for the world’s biggest brands. Joining forces with BAMKO creates incredible opportunities for our employees, offers our clients access to the most impressive set of capabilities in the industry, and gives us a platform upon which to build the best and most technologically advanced Awards, Incentives, and Recognition solution in the entire industry,” said Stone. “What excites me most is the opportunity to become part of such a positive, enthusiastic, and hard-working team. BAMKO’s culture of empowering individuals to relentlessly pursue personal and professional growth is something truly special. We’re excited to partner with BAMKO and build something special here.”

“Jamie and her team have built an exceptional culture that we think will fit right in with the special group we have here at BAMKO,” said BAMKO President Phil Koosed. “By joining forces, both companies will immediately become better with increased capabilities and product offerings. We are adding talent and proven leadership whose positive impact will reverberate throughout the entire organization. Our employees and clients will benefit substantially from the opportunities that this acquisition creates, and we cannot wait to get started,” said Koosed.

Stone will remain with the business as the President of BAMKO’s newly-formed Award, Incentives, and Recognition Division.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

BAMKO is the signature promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit www.BAMKO.net for more information. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Joshua White                   OR         Hala Elsherbini
SVP Strategic Partnerships                Senior Managing Director
BAMKO                                     Three Part Advisors
(310) 470-5859                            (214) 442-0016



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BAMKO, The Branding Division of Superior Group of Companies, Acquires Gifts By Design LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  BAMKO, LLC, the promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Gifts By …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus