 

Nemaura Medical Appoints Jay L. Warner as Head of U.S. Commercial Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

LOUGHBOROUGH, England, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces the appointment of Jay L. Warner, a 30-year veteran of the healthcare industry, as head of U.S. commercial operations.

“Jay brings a wealth of experience to Nemaura, including his experience in developing and commercializing wearable devices applicable to the diabetes market. He has spent a significant portion of his career in that market, providing a solid understanding of the specific needs associated with wearable devices. In addition, he brings the strong relationships that he has built with U.S.-based insurers, which we believe will help to drive the company’s success,” said Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D., Nemaura’s CEO. “We are at an important inflection point of the company, as telemedicine platforms such as Livongo and app-based wellness have become more and more ubiquitous since the advent of COVID-19. However, fewer than one million of the more than 25 million people with diabetes are being adequately managed utilizing such services, providing an important and significant opportunity for our clinically proven program, BEATdiabetes.life to not only impact those lives, but 90 million pre-diabetics, the majority of whom may not have adequate support.”

Prior to joining Nemaura, Mr. Warner served as senior vice president of clinical and commercialization at Cequr Corporation, where he oversaw the clinical development and commercialization of two three-day wearable insulin delivery devices. He also spent 17 years at Eli Lilly in increased levels of responsibility, working as U.S. Brand Leader for Byetta, U.S. and global endocrine director of market research, among other roles. Mr. Warner holds an M.B.A. from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Miami University, Oxford, Oh.

“Nemaura is a truly unique company that has utilized more than 12 years of clinical evidence to create a user-friendly, measurable approach to managing diabetes that integrates both behavioral modification and a wearable, disposable device that allows the impact of glucose trends to be utilized in diabetes management in a flexible and cost-efficient manner. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to make the BEATdiabetes program a success in the United States market,” added Mr. Warner.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nemaura Medical Appoints Jay L. Warner as Head of U.S. Commercial Operations LOUGHBOROUGH, England, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Nemaura Medical To Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference