Nemaura Medical Appoints Jay L. Warner as Head of U.S. Commercial Operations

LOUGHBOROUGH, England, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces the appointment of Jay L. Warner, a 30-year veteran of the healthcare industry, as head of U.S. commercial operations.



“Jay brings a wealth of experience to Nemaura, including his experience in developing and commercializing wearable devices applicable to the diabetes market. He has spent a significant portion of his career in that market, providing a solid understanding of the specific needs associated with wearable devices. In addition, he brings the strong relationships that he has built with U.S.-based insurers, which we believe will help to drive the company’s success,” said Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D., Nemaura’s CEO. “We are at an important inflection point of the company, as telemedicine platforms such as Livongo and app-based wellness have become more and more ubiquitous since the advent of COVID-19. However, fewer than one million of the more than 25 million people with diabetes are being adequately managed utilizing such services, providing an important and significant opportunity for our clinically proven program, BEATdiabetes.life to not only impact those lives, but 90 million pre-diabetics, the majority of whom may not have adequate support.”

Prior to joining Nemaura, Mr. Warner served as senior vice president of clinical and commercialization at Cequr Corporation, where he oversaw the clinical development and commercialization of two three-day wearable insulin delivery devices. He also spent 17 years at Eli Lilly in increased levels of responsibility, working as U.S. Brand Leader for Byetta, U.S. and global endocrine director of market research, among other roles. Mr. Warner holds an M.B.A. from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Miami University, Oxford, Oh.

“Nemaura is a truly unique company that has utilized more than 12 years of clinical evidence to create a user-friendly, measurable approach to managing diabetes that integrates both behavioral modification and a wearable, disposable device that allows the impact of glucose trends to be utilized in diabetes management in a flexible and cost-efficient manner. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to make the BEATdiabetes program a success in the United States market,” added Mr. Warner.