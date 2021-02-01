 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today the following financial results and related information: 

  • On January 29, 2021, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share
April 30, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 30, 2021 $0.0675
May 31, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 28, 2021 $0.0675
June 30, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 30, 2021 $0.0675
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2020 stood at $5.44, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2020 of $3.88.
  • Net investment income (“NII”), calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), was approximately $18.9 million, or $0.21 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

  • Our core net investment income (“Core NII”) was approximately $33.5 million, or $0.37 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

    • Core NII represents NII adjusted for additional applicable cash distributions received, or entitled to be received (if any, in either case), on our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity investments. See additional information under “Supplemental Information Regarding Core Net Investment Income” below.
    • We emphasize that our taxable income may materially differ from our GAAP NII and/or our Core NII, and that neither GAAP NII nor Core NII should be relied upon as indicators of our taxable income.
  • Total investment income for the third fiscal quarter amounted to approximately $31.4 million, which represented an increase of approximately $1.3 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
    • For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
      • $29.2 million from our CLO equity investments, and
      • $2.2 million from our CLO debt investments and other income.
  • Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $12.5 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $11.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):
    Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2021 GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today the following financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 1, 2021