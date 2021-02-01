Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 01.02.2021, 14:00 | 23 | 0 |
GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or
“our”) announced today the following financial results and related information:
- On January 29, 2021, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
|Month Ending
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount Per Share
|April 30, 2021
|April 16, 2021
|April 30, 2021
|$0.0675
|May 31, 2021
|May 14, 2021
|May 28, 2021
|$0.0675
|June 30, 2021
|June 16, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|$0.0675
- Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2020 stood at $5.44, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2020 of $3.88.
- Net investment income (“NII”), calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), was approximately $18.9 million, or $0.21 per share, for the quarter ended
December 31, 2020.
- Our core net investment income (“Core NII”) was approximately $33.5 million, or $0.37 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
- Core NII represents NII adjusted for additional applicable cash distributions received, or entitled to be received (if any, in either case), on our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”)
equity investments. See additional information under “Supplemental Information Regarding Core Net Investment Income” below.
- We emphasize that our taxable income may materially differ from our GAAP NII and/or our Core NII, and that neither GAAP NII nor Core NII should be relied upon as indicators of our taxable income.
- Core NII represents NII adjusted for additional applicable cash distributions received, or entitled to be received (if any, in either case), on our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity investments. See additional information under “Supplemental Information Regarding Core Net Investment Income” below.
- Total investment income for the third fiscal quarter amounted to approximately $31.4 million, which represented an increase of approximately $1.3
million from the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
- $29.2 million from our CLO equity investments, and
- $2.2 million from our CLO debt investments and other income.
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
- Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $12.5 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $11.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
- As of December 31, 2020, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0