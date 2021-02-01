Zosano Pharma Announces NDA Resubmission Plans Following Type A Meeting with FDA
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company completed its Type A
meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA") Division of Neurology II (the “Division”) regarding the requirements for resubmission of the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle
system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) following the Complete Response Letter received on October 20, 2020.
Based on feedback from the Type A meeting held with the Division, the company plans to conduct an additional pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study for inclusion in an NDA resubmission package. During the meeting, the Division did not request that the company conduct any further clinical efficacy studies to support the resubmission. Prior to initiating the PK study, the company plans to submit the study protocol to the Division for additional comment and review. The Division indicated willingness to review the study protocol and provide comments prior to the initiation of the study. The company’s plans for resubmitting the NDA are based on the discussions between the company and the Division during the Type A meeting and may be subject to change upon receipt of the FDA’s official meeting minutes from the Type A meeting.
“We appreciate the FDA’s willingness to discuss our application, and the Division providing confirmation that an additional PK study will be necessary to resubmit the NDA for Qtrypta,” said Steven Lo, President and CEO of Zosano. “We are working to have a protocol for the PK study finalized this quarter. We look forward to initiating and completing the study, and ultimately resubmitting our NDA application. Qtrypta leverages our proprietary microneedle technology that has been supported by data from five trials in 774 subjects, and we are encouraged by its potential to treat patients with debilitating migraines.”
About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.
