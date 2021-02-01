Zosano Pharma Announces NDA Resubmission Plans Following Type A Meeting with FDA

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company completed its Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA") Division of Neurology II (the “Division”) regarding the requirements for resubmission of the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) following the Complete Response Letter received on October 20, 2020.



Based on feedback from the Type A meeting held with the Division, the company plans to conduct an additional pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study for inclusion in an NDA resubmission package. During the meeting, the Division did not request that the company conduct any further clinical efficacy studies to support the resubmission. Prior to initiating the PK study, the company plans to submit the study protocol to the Division for additional comment and review. The Division indicated willingness to review the study protocol and provide comments prior to the initiation of the study. The company’s plans for resubmitting the NDA are based on the discussions between the company and the Division during the Type A meeting and may be subject to change upon receipt of the FDA’s official meeting minutes from the Type A meeting.