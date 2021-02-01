 

UNITY Biotechnology Appoints Mike Sapieha, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Advisor

Mike Sapieha brings world-class expertise in aging-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases

UNITY also names Jason Damiano, Ph.D., as vice president of translational biology and Nathan Guz, Ph.D., as vice president of operations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced the appointment of Przemyslaw (Mike) Sapieha, Ph.D., as chief scientific advisor. Dr. Sapieha, a world leader in the fundamental biology of age-related diseases of the eye, will be based at UNITY headquarters in South San Francisco, and will join the company in this capacity effective immediately.

“Mike is a long-term UNITY collaborator and an outstanding scientist whose work on the biological pathways impacting age-related eye diseases has been instrumental in the advancement of our Bcl-xL inhibitor, UBX1325, into the clinic,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “Mike brings deep expertise and insight in ophthalmology and neuroscience, and we could not have found a better leader to drive our discovery engine and deliver the next generation of clinical candidates.”

As the Wolfe Professor of Translational Research at the University of Montreal and director of the neurovascular eye disease research unit at Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont in Montreal, Dr. Sapieha has made seminal contributions to the understanding of ophthalmologic diseases. His pioneering work in the biology of eye diseases has been widely recognized, and he is the recipient of the Alcon Research Institute Senior Investigator Award and the Cogan Award in Vision Research. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School and McGill University, obtained a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in pathology and cellular biology at University of Montreal, and a B.Sc. in biochemistry at McGill University.

“I’m excited to join UNITY as we are on the cusp of a paradigm shift that could have wide implications across diseases of aging,” said Dr. Sapieha. “By targeting fundamental biologies of aging we have an opportunity to develop truly transformative treatments for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. I am looking forward to joining Anirvan and the UNITY team to contribute to the realization of that vision”.

