 

Bunker Hill Announces C$5.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not For Distribution to United States Newswire Services or For Dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) announces a non-brokered equity private placement with a new private investor for 12,500,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at C$0.40 per Unit which represents a 5% premium to the last traded price on January 29, 2021, and a 2% premium to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) during the five trading days leading up to January 29, 2021. The gross proceeds amount to C$5.0 million (the “Offering”) with no finder fees or commissions required to be paid in relation with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.60 per Common Share for a period of five years. The Offering may be expanded by up to approximately 9% if Gemstone 102 Ltd. elects to acquire Units pursuant to its participation rights. The Units and securities underlying them will be subject to a customary four month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and to a concurrent six month hold period in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and closing.

The proceeds from the Offering shall be primarily used to progress the rapid restart program of the Bunker Hill historical mine, new silver exploration activities, and for general corporate and working capital purposes including funding of the US$2.0 million payment that was made in connection with favorably renegotiating the purchase price for the Bunker Hill mine (as announced on November 23, 2020).

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of all saleable assets at the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

