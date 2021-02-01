 

Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Days (Fireside chat): Friday, Feb. 12 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET

LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day (Presentation): Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET

2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Presentation): Friday, Feb. 26 at 8:40-9:10 a.m. ET

The live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, https://ir.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics. Multiclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, http://www.merus.nl and
https://twitter.com/MerusNV. 

