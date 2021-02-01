WeedMD Confirms its Color Cannabis Products Now in Stock in Quebec

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. ( TSX-V:WMD ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ WeedMD ” or the “ Company ”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis confirmed its adult-use products sold under the Color Cannabis brand are now available for purchase in the province of Quebec. Following the completion of its first shipment to the Société québécoise du cannabis (“SQDC”), products are being distributed locally via Quebec-based cultivator and WeedMD’s local partner ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”).

Following the fulfilment of its first purchase order to Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), the Company and local partner ROSE LifeScience affirm Color Cannabis products now available

Color Cannabis dried flower products now available in the province’s adult-use market include its cultivars Pedro’s Sweet Sativa and Ghost Train Haze.

“Securing access into new markets is a key strategic objective for us in 2021 and we’re thrilled to be expediting our Color Cannabis expansion kick-off with confirmation that our products are now available in the Quebec market. We’re honoured that Color is among this selection,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, WeedMD.

Corporate Secretary Appointment

WeedMD also announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Vincent Doré, to the role of Corporate Secretary. Currently the Vice President of Legal, Vincent’s role is expanded to include oversight of WeedMD’s corporate governance framework and ensuring Board compliance in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements. As an experienced leader well-versed in the cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, Vincent joined WeedMD in September 2020. Previously, he led the legal, regulatory compliance and human resources teams at another licensed cannabis producer, and served as legal counsel for the Ontario Cannabis Store, after several years as legal counsel for George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies Limited. Vincent is a graduate of the joint J.D./M.B.A. program at Osgoode Hall Law School and the Schulich School of Business, and is fully bilingual in French and English.