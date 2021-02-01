 

Conduent Issues Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Disclosure Framework

Disclosure reflects company’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and transparency of key environmental, social and governance (ESG) data

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the release of its 2019 environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. Conduent’s dedication to economic, environmental, and societal leadership is an integral part of its long-term performance strategy. The metrics disclosed in the SASB framework highlight Conduent’s strong corporate responsibility and commitment to ESG transparency.

SASB is an independent, standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the effectiveness and comparability of corporate disclosure on material environmental, social and governance factors. SASB's approach to standard-setting uses a process that is evidence-based and market-informed.

“The release of this information, which is aligned with the SASB Disclosure Framework, reflects policies and practices Conduent has followed for many years, and reflects our commitment to greater transparency as part of our corporate responsibility,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent CEO. “We remain committed to empowering our employees, strengthening our global communities, improving our environmental footprint, and operating responsibly across every interaction.”

Additionally, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to ESG, Conduent plans to release a Corporate Social Responsibility Report later this year that will include an updated SASB Disclosure Framework based on 2020 data.

Conduent’s complete 2019 SASB Disclosure Framework is available on the company’s investor relations website, along with the 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Conduent  
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

