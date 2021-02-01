 

Candelaria Finalized Board and Management Changes and Provide an Update on Empire Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company) would like to provide an update on the acquisition of the interests of Empire Metals Ltd. (AIM:EEE)(“Empire”) in the Bolnisi gold and copper project in the Republic of Georgia (“the Transaction”) as previously announced on October 26, 2020.

Empire Transaction

The offer from the Company remains in place. The offer is subject to a right of first refusal (“ROFR”) by the Empire’s joint venture partners in Georgia, Caucasian Mining Group (“CMG”). Whilst CMG have indicated an interest in exercising their right, they have yet to provide Empire with an acceptance of the offer which gives Empire confidence in receiving the full consideration offered by the Company as required under the shareholders agreement. The Company and Empire continues to seek a resolution to the situation.

New Senior Management

Regardless of the outcome of the Transaction, the Company is pleased to complete its appointment of senior management and members of the Board of Directors. Mr. Mike Struthers will join the Company’s Board of Directors and become the Company’s newly appointed CEO. Dr. Neil O’Brien will be appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Struthers was previously the Chief Executive Officer with Empire, and is a seasoned professional and Chartered Engineer with 40 years of international mining experience which includes:

  • Executive roles in a London listed junior mining company, and a private Russian mining company;
  • Seven years as Project Manager and Projects Director with Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin”), responsible for developing and executing a range of strategic medium and long-term brownfield growth initiatives at Lundin’s operations in Portugal and Chile.
  • In addition to his time at Lundin Mining Corporation, Mr. Struthers was Chief Operating Officer and technical director for a Russian minerals development company with large base and precious metals assets in Siberia, and a director and principal geotechnical engineer for mining consultancy AMC Consultants (“AMC”) between 1994 and 2007. At AMC he led teams on a range of projects for major miners such as Rio Tinto Group and BHP Billiton, and a wide variety of other mid-tier and junior companies.
  • His experience includes project management in feasibility and engineering studies, project development, technical reviews, project and financial evaluations, strategic planning, mine expansions construction management, and project due diligence over a wide range of commodities and jurisdictions including base-metals, gold, and diamonds; in jurisdiction such as Africa, Australia, North America, South America, Europe and Russia. Prior to his consulting career he held operational and management positions in mining operations in Africa and Australia.

Dr. O’Brien is a consulting economic geologist and former mining executive with the following experience:

