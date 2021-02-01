Wood Vinegar Market to Garner $6.4 Million, Globally, By 2027 at 7.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wood vinegar Market by Pyrolysis Method (Slow Pyrolysis, Fast Pyrolysis, and Intermediate Pyrolysis) and Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Food, Medicinal & Consumer Products, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global wood vinegar industry generated $4.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.4 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

- Rise in demand for personal care products with organic formulation and enhanced crop yield drive the growth of the global wood vinegar market

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for personal care products with organic formulation and enhanced crop yield drive the growth of the global wood vinegar market. However, low awareness regarding wood vinegar hinders the market growth. On the other hand, growth in trend of organic farming presents new growth opportunities.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the pandemic impacted the market immensely. The prolonged lockdowns, in turn, have declined the demand for wood vinegar and suspended the supply chain and manufacturing procedures all across the world.

However, the government bodies all over the world are now assisting the industries to maintain economic benefits by issuing relaxations on the restrictions. With this, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The slow pyrolysis segment to maintain its lead status during the forecast period

Based on pyrolysis method, the slow pyrolysis segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global wood vinegar market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to its capability of high yield at less temperature.

The agriculture segment to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the agriculture segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global wood vinegar market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rising trend of organic farming and its benefits in agricultural applications such as enhanced yield of crop, protection from the dangerous insects and diseases, and others.