 

American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy Card Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:20  |  100   |   |   

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is launching new offers for eligible1 U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy Card Members. These new dining and wireless offers reward Card Members – whether they’re running a business remotely, ordering takeout from restaurants or planning future travel from the comfort of their home. This is part of American Express’ long-term strategy to continually evolve its products, benefits and offers to best meet its customers' changing needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005486/en/

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card (Photo: Business Wire)

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card (Photo: Business Wire)

Since the start of the pandemic, American Express has added new offers in non-travel categories like grocery and gas for Cobrand Card Members so they could continue to earn points or miles and get value when they weren’t spending on travel. As a result of these offers, Card Members have remained loyal, continuing to use their Cobrand Cards to earn points or miles towards future travel.

“We want to support how our customers are living their lives and running their businesses today, which is why we focused our statement credits on restaurants and wireless. We are also giving our Delta Card Members more ways to build up their bank of miles and earn higher status now for when they feel they are ready to travel again,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Consumer Lending & Cobrand at American Express.

In addition to rewarding Card Members for spending at restaurants, American Express and Resy are supporting the restaurant industry with #TakeOutTuesday. This new campaign encourages Card Members to eat at their favorite restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

To be eligible for these offers, U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors, and Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Members1 must have a Card as of January 1, 2021 and must enroll via Amex Offers. No enrollment is required for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve American Express Card Members2 to take advantage of Delta’s Status Boost Special Offer.

New Consumer Dining Amex Offers Through 2021

Eligible U.S. Consumer Cobrand Card Members1 can enroll to earn up to $220 in statement credits at U.S. restaurants, whether they dine in or take out through December 31,2021. Offers include:

