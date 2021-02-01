 

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Completes Ticker Symbol Change to ALTO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Company to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 3rd

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced, as previously disclosed, that the company’s stock will begin trading under its new ticker symbol “ALTO” on the Nasdaq Stock Market, effective today, February 1st.

In celebration of the company’s new corporate name and ticker symbol, on February 3, 2021, employees of Alto Ingredients, Inc. are scheduled to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across the country.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media Contact:                 

Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com 

Company IR Contact:                 

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com 

IR Agency Contact:

Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com 

  




Disclaimer

