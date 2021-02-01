Alto Ingredients, Inc. Completes Ticker Symbol Change to ALTO

Company to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 3rd

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced, as previously disclosed, that the company’s stock will begin trading under its new ticker symbol “ALTO” on the Nasdaq Stock Market, effective today, February 1st.



In celebration of the company’s new corporate name and ticker symbol, on February 3, 2021, employees of Alto Ingredients, Inc. are scheduled to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across the country.