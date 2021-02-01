NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark.”

Noting that for the last half century markets have grown more institutionalized, Bloomberg senior editor John Authers also notes the growing power of retail investing. “Precise numbers are annoyingly difficult to obtain,” he writes, “but 2020 looks to have had the greatest explosion in individuals trading for their own account since at least the closing days of the dot-com bubble. With Robinhood, the best-known discount trading service, reaching 13 million users this year, small traders are beginning to have an effect.”

Publicly held companies are eager to connect with these small traders, but after focusing for so long on the institutional space, many are uncertain how to do so effectively. Enter SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX ), a digital marketing and consumer data-management technology company. Through its proprietary Sequire platform, companies looking to connect with current and potential investors have access to a complete set of investor intelligence and communications tools.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com .

