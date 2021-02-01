 

FOREWARN Partners with Montana Regional MLS

Montana’s largest MLS contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 3,000+ REALTOR members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Montana Regional MLS (“MRMLS”) has contracted to make FOREWARN services available for the 3,000+ REALTOR members it serves in Western and Central Montana to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by MRMLS will be available to the 3,000+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents. The Montana Regional MLS provides services to participating members across the Bitterroot Valley Board of REALTORS, Great Falls Association of REALTORS, Helena Association of REALTORS, Missoula Organization of REALTORS, Northwest Montana Association of REALTORS, and Rocky Mountain Association of REALTORS.

“Safety needs to be a top priority for agents,” said Webb Brown, CEO of Montana Regional MLS. “We felt as though it was important for us to provide a proactive tool like FOREWARN for our members, so they can work safer and smarter. Being able to identify who you are working with and any potential risks is a critical first step in an agent’s safety protocol.”

On January 5, 2021, existing MRMLS members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN
At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips.

About red violet
At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our analytics and information solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, recovering debt, identifying fraud and abuse, and ensuring legislative compliance, to identifying and acquiring customers. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address real estate agent safety and whether FOREWARN will serve as a proactive tool to provide MRMLS members the ability to work safer and smarter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
ir@redviolet.com




