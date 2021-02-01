HP Inc. Names Jami Miscik to Board of Directors

The HP Board of Directors is one of the most diverse of any technology company in the U.S. The full HP Board is listed at HP.com .

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP today announced the appointment of Judith (“Jami”) Miscik to its Board of Directors. Miscik currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of Kissinger Associates, an international geopolitical consulting firm, founded by Henry Kissinger in1982. She is also Vice Chair of the Council on Foreign Relations.

“We are delighted to welcome Jami to the HP Board of Directors,” said Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “Her vast understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic landscapes, combined with her deep experience in international affairs, intelligence and risk assessment, will be a valuable addition to our board as we deliver on our strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.”

Miscik joined Kissinger Associates in 2009 as President and was appointed CEO and Vice Chair in 2017. Prior to entering the private sector, Miscik built a distinguished 22-year career in intelligence, ultimately serving as the Deputy Director of Intelligence at the Central Intelligence Agency. Following this she held a range of leadership roles including at Lehman Brothers.

Miscik holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics from Pepperdine University, as well as a master’s degree in International Studies from the University of Denver.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

