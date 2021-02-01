 

HP Inc. Names Jami Miscik to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:25  |  33   |   |   

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP today announced the appointment of Judith (“Jami”) Miscik to its Board of Directors. Miscik currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of Kissinger Associates, an international geopolitical consulting firm, founded by Henry Kissinger in1982. She is also Vice Chair of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The HP Board of Directors is one of the most diverse of any technology company in the U.S. The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu HP Inc!
Long
Basispreis 21,83€
Hebel 9,12
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 26,81€
Hebel 9,12
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are delighted to welcome Jami to the HP Board of Directors,” said Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “Her vast understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic landscapes, combined with her deep experience in international affairs, intelligence and risk assessment, will be a valuable addition to our board as we deliver on our strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.”

Miscik joined Kissinger Associates in 2009 as President and was appointed CEO and Vice Chair in 2017. Prior to entering the private sector, Miscik built a distinguished 22-year career in intelligence, ultimately serving as the Deputy Director of Intelligence at the Central Intelligence Agency. Following this she held a range of leadership roles including at Lehman Brothers.

Miscik holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics from Pepperdine University, as well as a master’s degree in International Studies from the University of Denver.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HP Inc. Names Jami Miscik to Board of Directors PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HP today announced the appointment of Judith (“Jami”) Miscik to its Board of Directors. Miscik currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of Kissinger Associates, an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
HP Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
19.01.21
HP Powers Digital Classroom Experiences with New Chromebooks
13.01.21
HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates
13.01.21
Über fünf Millionen PCs in Deutschland mit unsicherem Windows
12.01.21
Corona-Effekt: Stärkstes Wachstum im PC-Markt seit zehn Jahren
11.01.21
HP at CES 2021: The Future of PC Innovation is Now
03.01.21
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2021