 

Veterinary CRO Market to Reach $1.26 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.7% CAGR

Increase in ownership of companion animals, surge in animal health expenditure, and prevalence of diseases among companion animals drive the growth of the global veterinary CRO market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Veterinary CRO Market by Service Type (Clinical Trials, Toxicology, Market Authorization & Regulatory Support, and Others), Application (Dogs, Cats, and Others), and End User (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global veterinary CRO industry generated $771.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $1.26 billion in 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6265?reqfor=covid

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in ownership of companion animals, surge in animal health expenditure, and prevalence of diseases among companion animals drive the growth of the global veterinary CRO market. However, lack of standardization in veterinary CROs hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness regarding animal healthcare presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Most of the practices in the animal health industry have been affected due to transport restrictions, limited availability of human resources, and countrywide lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Economic slowdown occurred due to the pandemic. This led to limitations on funding for R&D activities for veterinary companies and they needed to outsource these activities.
  • There has been a substantial rise in R&D activities for development of Covid-19 veterinary vaccines and antiviral drugs as several cases of infection in dogs and cats were reported.

 The clinical trials segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on service type, the clinical trials segment contributed to the largest market share, holding nearly one-third of the global veterinary CRO market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to time consumed to carry out the clinical trial process, which encourages outsourcing of the service. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including toxicology, market authorization & regulatory support, and others.

