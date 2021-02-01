 

Tallo Celebrates Career Technical Education Month Alongside New Partner, the CTECS

Just in time for Career Technical Education Month, Tallo, a digital platform that connects talent with opportunities, announced it is joining forces with the Career and Technical Education Consortium of States (CTECS), through which members develop competency-based career and technical education resources validated by business, industry, and labor.

CTECS creates custom assessments and services for students that are designed to help meet the skills needs of individual CTECS members and business partners. Through Tallo, students can showcase their unique abilities in order to make meaningful career connections with the more than 700 companies, colleges, and organizations on the platform.

“Tallo provides CTECS the opportunity to offer a systematic and sustainable talent pipeline where students can showcase their ongoing technical and workplace readiness skills from middle school career interest development and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) through high school and adult education credentialing,” said Ken Potthoff, Deputy Director of CTECS.

Through this new partnership, students will be able to take a “Workplace Readiness Skills” (WRS) test, and if they pass, add a WRS Digital Badge to their Tallo profile. This Badge will show potential employers they’ve successfully completed a nationally-recognized assessment backed by research from the University of Virginia, Weldon Cooper Center, and business and industry, proving their competency in more than 20 employability skills, including critical thinking and problem solving, teamwork, respect for diversity, and more.

“The CTECS Workplace Readiness Skills (WRS) credential package, which culminates in a WRS Badge, ensures they are aware of and prepared for the real-world challenges of their professions,” Potthoff continued. “The WRS is the best test available to measure a student’s awareness of essential workplace expectations across the full spectrum of careers."

CTECS’ other assessments target specific areas, from aerospace and welding to energy and accounting. Member states and partners for which they design these assessments – Nevada, Idaho, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maine, and Apprenticeship programs – will be particularly interested in the newfound ability to search for Tallo users with WRS badges and easily connect with top tier talent.

