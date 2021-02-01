 

Intuit QuickBooks Capital to Help Small Businesses Access Additional PPP Loans as SBA-Approved Lender

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU):

WHAT

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, a $900 billion relief package, includes an additional $284.45 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding to help small businesses. In addition to providing funds for first-time borrowers, the new law provides small businesses with an opportunity to apply for a second PPP loan. Eligible QuickBooks customers can quickly apply for a second PPP loan within QuickBooks Capital’s automated PPP application experience, by leveraging their business data that’s already on the QuickBooks platform.

QuickBooks Capital provides an easy to use, automated second PPP loan application process for certain eligible QuickBooks customers seeking a second PPP loan up to $150,000. Eligible businesses can quickly apply for a second PPP loan using their business data already available in their QuickBooks account. QuickBooks Capital has also partnered with SBA-approved lender Cross River Bank to help additional eligible customers facilitate PPP applications directly through Cross River Bank’s platform.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intuit!
Long
Basispreis 335,71€
Hebel 12,94
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 389,64€
Hebel 12,40
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

WHO

QuickBooks lending expert Luke Voiles is available for media interviews to explain how the new PPP program can help small businesses, how to navigate forgiveness and answer other questions related to fintech lending. As vice president and business leader of QuickBooks Capital Direct Lending and head of the Banking and Money Moving Platform at Intuit, Luke has spoken on PPP to a variety of audiences, including a QuickBooks Town Hall with Senators Rubio and Cardin and a US Chamber of Commerce Town Hall.

WHEN

QuickBooks Capital is now accepting PPP applications for second-time loans from eligible QuickBooks customers.

WHY

As an SBA-approved PPP lender, QuickBooks Capital is committed to helping the smallest of small businesses quickly apply for federal relief. Over 15 million workers are paid through QuickBooks, and we are committed to helping small businesses keep their employees on payroll.

Last year, the average PPP loan size distributed by the SBA was $100,000, while the average QuickBooks Capital PPP loan was less than $40,000. Per SBA rules, the PPP loan amount is based on the number of employees on payroll. The fewer employees on payroll, the smaller the loan size. QuickBooks serves the small business and self employed market that has long been underserved by traditional lenders. There are 6 million small businesses across the U.S., with one in five American small businesses using QuickBooks Payroll.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit our PPP web page.

ABOUT QUICKBOOKS

At QuickBooks, we are the trusted partner of small businesses, helping our customers manage complexity and achieve success for more than 25 years. We began by helping small businesses manage their books, and grew into a platform that helps them get paid fast, manage capital, and pay employees with confidence. When Covid-19 upended the small business community, we used our fintech experience to help our customers get more than $1 billion in SBA-approved PPP loans and save hundreds of thousands of jobs. We launched a new platform for product-based businesses, provide on-demand accounting experts, and democratized machine learning by adding it to our services for the benefit of small businesses. QuickBooks is in the business of creating smart, indispensable financial tools that help small businesses reach solvency and achieve prosperity.

Please refer to the latest guidance from SBA and Treasury to confirm current program rules and guidance. PPP funding is made available to businesses located in the United States. Given the large demand for additional authorized Paycheck Protection Program funds, not every qualified Paycheck Protection Program applicant will receive a loan.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans offered within QuickBooks Capital are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intuit QuickBooks Capital to Help Small Businesses Access Additional PPP Loans as SBA-Approved Lender Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU): WHAT The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, a $900 billion relief package, includes an additional $284.45 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding to help small …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Feb. 23
27.01.21
Kissigs Quality Investment-Favoriten für 2021: Amazon, Apple, Intuit, MBB, PayPal
19.01.21
Intuit Builds on Resources to Help Self-Employed and Small Businesses Understand Available Relief Under New Congressional Aid Package
14.01.21
Intuit Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting
06.01.21
All New Mint iOS App Launched to Empower Financial Freedom
05.01.21
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology Virtual Conference
04.01.21
New Intuit TurboTax Live Brand Campaign Brings Tax Experts “Straight To You”

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
19
Intuit - Financial SaaS