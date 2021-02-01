PureK Holdings Corp., a Plant-Based Wellness Company, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company

No B.S. Skincare Products to Become Available on Target.com Beginning in February 2021



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana, LLC, ("PureKana"), is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with DTC Brands, LLC (the "Seller") to acquire all of the outstanding membership interests of No B.S. Life, LLC ("No B.S. Skincare"), an industry-leading clean-formula skin care and beauty company. All figures in this news release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

No B.S. Skincare was founded to provide consumers a clean and environmentally friendly alternative to the excesses of the beauty industry. No B.S. Skincare’s products are made with potent, plant-based and scientifically proven ingredients and – unlike other skincare solutions - with absolutely no harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, and no synthetic fragrances. All of their products are responsibly made in America and are never tested on animals.