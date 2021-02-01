 

PureK Holdings Corp., a Plant-Based Wellness Company, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:41  |  65   |   |   

No B.S. Skincare Products to Become Available on Target.com Beginning in February 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana, LLC, ("PureKana"), is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with DTC Brands, LLC (the "Seller") to acquire all of the outstanding membership interests of No B.S. Life, LLC ("No B.S. Skincare"), an industry-leading clean-formula skin care and beauty company. All figures in this news release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

No B.S. Skincare was founded to provide consumers a clean and environmentally friendly alternative to the excesses of the beauty industry. No B.S. Skincare’s products are made with potent, plant-based and scientifically proven ingredients and – unlike other skincare solutions - with absolutely no harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, and no synthetic fragrances. All of their products are responsibly made in America and are never tested on animals.

In addition to the execution of the Agreement, the Company is pleased to announce that all No B.S. Skincare products, including its Award-Winning Caffeine Eye Cream and Retinol Night Cream, Charcoal Peel-Off Mask, Moisturizers, Serums, Toner, Cleanser, and Acne Patches, will become available through the website of major retailer Target beginning on or about February 28, 2021.

Key focuses of growth for PureK Holdings Corp. are in the skincare and pet categories, global market entries and omni-channel expansion. With the addition of No B.S. Skincare to its portfolio, PureK Holdings Corp. is positioned to capitalize on what is expected to be strong growth in both the global skin care and beauty markets and in the CBD consumer products market. The global CBD-infused skincare market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2025, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25% in that time, according to Allied Market Research. The global skincare market was estimated to total approximately $198.3 billion by 2025, according to Statista. Moreover, the Company sees significant tailwinds in its current plant-based portfolio. According to Meticulous Research, the plant-based products category is forecast to reach $74.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureK Holdings Corp., a Plant-Based Wellness Company, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company No B.S. Skincare Products to Become Available on Target.com Beginning in February 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
PureK Holdings Corp’s Leading All-Natural PureKana Brand Now Available at CBD Emporium
14.01.21
Cody Alt Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Disposition of Common Shares of PureK Holdings Corp.
11.01.21
PureK Holdings Corp. Expands Footprint With Global Pet Care Market Acquisition of ‘BudaPets’ All-Natural Pet Wellness Brand