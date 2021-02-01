 

Ehave Couples KetaDASH with Digital Therapeutics Expertise to Combat Clinical Depression

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Ketamine has rapid antidepressant properties in unipolar and bipolar depression. An antidepressant effect has been reported as soon as 40 minutes after ketamine infusions

MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, is announcing plans to roll out its ketamine home delivery platform known as KetaDASH. The backbone for KetaDASH will be Ehave’s expertise in the area of digital therapeutics, which has been developed through years of testing in the area of mental healthcare. Ehave’s digital therapeutics insight will empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. After years of continued work to develop its proprietary digital therapeutics technology, Ehave is ahead of other psychedelic companies that are in the process of building integrated technical platforms and comprehensive toolsets to deliver psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies combined with digital therapeutics.

Research has indicated ketamine is the most significant new development in psychiatry given its high efficacy for treating major depression. Many studies have shown that in addition to depression, ketamine could be a potential treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and several other treatment-refractory neuropsychiatric disorders. Ketamine was originally approved as an anesthetic and safe alternative to phencyclidine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970. In 2000, researchers concluded that ketamine is a fast-acting that also provides long-term effects.

Many of the depression treatments available today are monoaminergic-based. These treatments include monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. These treatments have worked well for many patients, but many patients with major depressive disorder do not respond to these agents. When compared with ketamine, these treatments can sometimes take up to several weeks to work. One dose of ketamine has proven effective at producing fast, long-lasting effects within hours to days of administration. According to a 2019 study by Christoph Kraus, Daniel Wasserman, Ioline D. Henter, Elia Acevedo-Diaz, Bashkim Kadriu, and Carlos A. Zarate Jr., Ketamine quickly reduces suicidal ideation, fatigue, and anhedonia, while improving circadian rhythm and sleep patterns in major depressive disorder. These are all symptoms of many psychiatric disorders that remain undertreated by monoaminergic-based agents.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave Couples KetaDASH with Digital Therapeutics Expertise to Combat Clinical Depression Ketamine has rapid antidepressant properties in unipolar and bipolar depression. An antidepressant effect has been reported as soon as 40 minutes after ketamine infusionsMIAMI, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Ehave Looks to Expand KetaDASH to Palliative Care
25.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Big Data Management in Mental Healthcare
22.01.21
Ehave Closes Transaction to Acquire CureDash Assets, Adds KetaDASH Home Delivery Service for Ketamine Clinics
21.01.21
Ehave Revolutionizes Patient Medical Records for Psychedelic Mental Health
20.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Closes 20/20 Global Transaction, Mycotopia Therapy Now Operating as a Publicly Traded Company with Intent to Focus on Psychedelic Sector
11.01.21
Ehave Forms Partnership with Cognitive Apps to Introduce Revolutionary AI Voice Assistant That Will Revolutionize Mental Health in Psychedelic Sector
08.01.21
Ehave, Inc. names Patrick Gallagher Director of Sales and Customer Acquisition
07.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Partners with Cognitive Apps to Add Artificial Intelligence-Powered Mental Health Analytical Platform for Psychedelic Use in G20 Countries
04.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Files to List on the Canadian Stock Exchange and Applies to Upgrade to OTCQB Exchange