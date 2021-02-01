Ehave Couples KetaDASH with Digital Therapeutics Expertise to Combat Clinical Depression

MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, is announcing plans to roll out its ketamine home delivery platform known as KetaDASH. The backbone for KetaDASH will be Ehave’s expertise in the area of digital therapeutics, which has been developed through years of testing in the area of mental healthcare. Ehave’s digital therapeutics insight will empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. After years of continued work to develop its proprietary digital therapeutics technology, Ehave is ahead of other psychedelic companies that are in the process of building integrated technical platforms and comprehensive toolsets to deliver psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies combined with digital therapeutics.

Research has indicated ketamine is the most significant new development in psychiatry given its high efficacy for treating major depression. Many studies have shown that in addition to depression, ketamine could be a potential treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and several other treatment-refractory neuropsychiatric disorders. Ketamine was originally approved as an anesthetic and safe alternative to phencyclidine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970. In 2000, researchers concluded that ketamine is a fast-acting that also provides long-term effects.

Many of the depression treatments available today are monoaminergic-based. These treatments include monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. These treatments have worked well for many patients, but many patients with major depressive disorder do not respond to these agents. When compared with ketamine, these treatments can sometimes take up to several weeks to work. One dose of ketamine has proven effective at producing fast, long-lasting effects within hours to days of administration. According to a 2019 study by Christoph Kraus, Daniel Wasserman, Ioline D. Henter, Elia Acevedo-Diaz, Bashkim Kadriu, and Carlos A. Zarate Jr., Ketamine quickly reduces suicidal ideation, fatigue, and anhedonia, while improving circadian rhythm and sleep patterns in major depressive disorder. These are all symptoms of many psychiatric disorders that remain undertreated by monoaminergic-based agents.