 

Vystar Issues Corporate Update on Strategic Initiatives and the Impact of COVID-19 on Brands

Worcester, MA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), parent company of RxAir UV light air purification products, Rotmans Furniture and Floor Covering, and Vytex deproteinized rubber and latex, has managed numerous initiatives though the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and has emerged with a new and stronger supply chain, reliable manufacturing partners, an improved product offering and a growing market presence and distribution network. Vystar is pleased to update shareholders on recent achievements and plans that are currently underway to continue to build Vystar shareholder value and brand equity.

RxAir - a Literal Breath of Fresh Air Amid the Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness of airborne disease transmission and consumers’ desire to reduce their risk of infection through the use of air purifiers, leading interest in Vystar’s RxAir ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light air purifiers to hit an all-time high. Vystar’s RxAir division offers two devices:

  • The RxAir 400 features high-intensity germicidal UV-C light proven to destroy more than 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.
  • The hybrid RxAir Rx3000 features a HEPA filter which removes 99.97% of particles >0.3µm on first pass (including airborne viruses and bacteria that are typically carried on microscopic droplets >0.3 µm), complemented by germicidal UV-C light.

Both are FDA cleared Class II Medical Devices, and have been proven effective against airborne pathogens in tests at independent EPA-certified laboratories. The Rx3000 was originally designed for use in healthcare institutions and spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., while the RxAir 400 is for residential and business spaces up to 1000 sq. ft.

Amid the pandemic shutdown, RxAir engaged Strategic Link as its manufacturing management partner to rebuild the supply chain and produce the RxAir 400 with a new manufacturer. They went from square one to manufacturing the first units in four months -- a significant feat in normal times and even more incredible during a pandemic that fractured supply chains across the globe. More than 10,000 units have been produced, and RxAir now has a manufacturing capacity of up to 600 units per day if needed. Units have been deployed to customers throughout schools, retail outlets, offices, recreation facilities, medical facilities and more.

