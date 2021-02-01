Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in Nature

New York, NY and Mainz, Germany, February 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that preclinical data in non-human primate and mouse models from Pfizer and BioNTech’s mRNA-based vaccine candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, for the prevention of COVID-19 were published in the journal Nature . Some of these data were initially made available to the public on September 9, 2020 via the online preprint server, bioRxiv . For additional details, please read the previously issued press release .



The preclinical data found immunization of rhesus macaques with either the BNT162b1 or BNT162b2 vaccine candidate elicited SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing geometric mean titers 8.2 to 18.2 times that of a SARS-CoV-2 convalescent human serum panel. Additionally, the vaccine candidates protected macaques from SARS-CoV-2 challenge, with BNT162b2 protecting the lower respiratory tract from the presence of viral RNA and with no evidence of disease enhancement. In mice, one intramuscular dose of either vaccine candidate elicited a dose-dependent antibody response with high virus-entry inhibition titers and strong TH1 CD4+ and IFNg + CD8+ T-cell responses.

These preclinical results contributed to the decision by Pfizer and BioNTech to commence the pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy portion of the clinical study to evaluate potential prevention of COVID-19 disease by BNT162b2.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 16 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564 (b) (1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) including Full EUA Prescribing Information available at www.cvdvaccine.com .