Tekcapital commences trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Tekcapital’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker TEK and are fully fungible. Tekcapital is not conducting a fundraising associated with this initiation of a quotation and cross-trading on the OTCQB Market. The Group will continue to rely on the announcements and disclosures it makes to the London Stock Exchange and has no Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting requirements.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), (OTCQB: TEKCF) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares will cross trade publicly on the US OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the ticker TEKCF, commencing 1 st February 2021.

The cross-trading facility is provided through OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York. OTC Markets operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies.

Jonathan Dickson, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tekcapital plc to the OTCQB Market. With its primary listing remaining on London's AIM, the OTCQB Market's cross trading facility will allow Tekcapital to provide investors in the United States with the ability to access the Company's Ordinary Shares in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours. The OTCQB Market supports international companies seeking to strengthen visibility and transparency within the U.S. public market. Trading on AIM and on the OTCQB Market will enable Tekcapital to efficiently build global investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility, enabling investors to more easily trade through the broker of their choice. We would like to wish Tekcapital every success in their future trading on the OTCQB Market."

Dr. Clifford M. Gross, Tekcapital CEO, commented, "Tekcapital’s portfolio companies are rapidly building a presence in the U.S. and as such we are delighted to be joining the OTCQB Market, with a view towards increasing our visibility to the investment community and broadening our shareholder base."

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties (IP) and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com