Clarus Corporation Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, is providing selected preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Sales in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 Expected to be Approximately $75 Million, Up 23% Year-over-Year, Exceeding the Company’s Fourth Quarter Sales Outlook

Based on unaudited information, Clarus expects sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately $75.0 million, a 23% increase compared to $61.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This includes revenue contribution of approximately $6.5 million from the Barnes brand of bullets (“Barnes”), an acquisition Clarus completed on October 2, 2020. Excluding Barnes, the Company’s sales are expected to increase 12% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020 on an organic basis. These anticipated results exceed the fourth quarter sales outlook the Company provided on November 9, 2020, which expected sales to range between $67.5 million and $69.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $10.5 million, a 50% increase compared to $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2020, Clarus expects sales to be approximately $223.0 million compared to $229.4 million in 2019. The slight year-over-year decrease reflects the impacts of the COVID-19-related demand freeze in Black Diamond during the first two quarters of 2020, which was partially offset by heightened demand in Sierra throughout the year and the robust fourth quarter contribution from Barnes.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 is expected to be approximately $22.0 million compared to $22.7 million in 2019.

“Today’s preliminary results demonstrate the continued strength of our well-diversified brand portfolio,” said John Walbrecht, Clarus’ president. “Our sales growth, which we expect to flow through to adjusted EBITDA growth at an even higher rate, is a testament to the success and resilience of our ‘super fan’ brand strategy. Barnes, in particular, has outperformed our expectations in its first few months on our platform. As we continue the integration process, we remain confident in our ability to leverage Barnes’ industry-leading technology and product innovation to drive growth and build a leading specialty premium bullet and ammunition platform.