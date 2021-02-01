MamaMancini’s Sees Recent Significant Uptick in Economic Growth for U.S for 2021; Receives Major New Commitments from National Accounts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced a recent influx of 24 new product authorizations from retailers and club stores nationwide, all for late winter, spring and summer 2021 rollout.

“We believe that this initial order activity is an early indicator of a significant increase in U.S. economic growth in 2021 and a signal of strong volume growth for MamaMancini’s in the months ahead,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings. “Our view mirrors the American Staffing Association’s announcement that its Staffing Index for the week ended January 23rd noted placements up 2.8% from the prior week and 1% above the same week in 2020.

“The economic and political uncertainty as well as rapid increase in COVID-19 transmissions present in the last quarter of 2020 resulted in many retailers holding off on new merchandising and authorizations decisions until the beginning of 2021. Retailer commitments and positive outlook generally increased in the last several days as COVID-19 vaccinations rapidly progressed and political considerations turned more positive. While these new authorizations do not guarantee success or widespread distribution in the marketplace, we are optimistic in that we are now seeing a resumption of strong activity. We also expect higher order volumes during the year from existing retailer hot and cold bars, as well as deli products, as the pandemic recedes and its effect on the economy subsides as compared to 2020.”

Initial purchase orders received for delivery by February 28th include 550 Winn Dixie (Southern Foods) locations; 1,200 Publix locations; 100 Costco locations as a seasonal rotation; 140 locations across two divisions of Albertsons consisting of Safeway Stores in the Mid-Atlantic and Kings Supermarkets/Balducci in the Mid-Atlantic and NY Metro; 130 Hannaford Foods locations in New England (holding of Ahold) and 100 KVAT Food City locations in Virginia and the Southeast.