 

Hollister Partners With Teens and Associates to Launch Black History Month Product Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

Global teen retailer donates $70,000 to The Academy Group, a nonprofit aimed at unlocking opportunity for young people from the most resilient communities

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., the global teen retailer, has partnered with teens and brand associates to launch a limited-edition collection in honor of Black History Month. The collection will benefit Hollister’s recently announced long-term non-profit partner, The Academy Group, with $70,000 (the net proceeds Hollister would have made on the collection) going directly to the nonprofit. This collection will be available online starting February 1st, until supplies last.

Black teen brand ambassadors worked hand-in-hand with Black Hollister associates and designers to bring their vision of the collection, which was shot by local Ohio photographer Da’Shaunae Marissa, to life. The collection features two shirts and two hoodies, with the text “BLACK HISTORY MATTERS BLACK FUTURES MATTER,” “Equality now and forever,” and “Stand together” throughout the designs.

“I was so excited to partner with Hollister to celebrate Black history and culture, and to uplift and inspire teens that look like me. Seeing my own ideas integrated in this collection has been really special,” said Terell Cullum, Teen and Hollister Brand Agent.

“What really stood out when we were working through these designs was this concept of togetherness,” said Miles Stephenson, Hollister Graphic Designer. “Often we think of Black issues as Black issues, queer issues as queer issues, etc., but at the end of the day, these are all human issues. As long as we tolerate the mistreatment of one group over another, there will never be true peace or equality.”

Hollister is committed to supporting Black and BIPOC communities. The brand first announced its partnership with The Academy Group in December 2020, along with a $200,000 donation, as part of its ongoing pledge to partner with the voices, movements, and people who are working to uplift and unlock opportunity for young people across the most resilient communities.

“In 2020, we committed to not only listening, empathizing and educating ourselves on racial equity, but also to amplifying the voices of Black teens,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “To support that, we’re thrilled to introduce this co-created Black History Month collection. We remain dedicated to elevating Black voices throughout February and beyond.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hollister Partners With Teens and Associates to Launch Black History Month Product Collection Global teen retailer donates $70,000 to The Academy Group, a nonprofit aimed at unlocking opportunity for young people from the most resilient communitiesNEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hollister Co., the global teen retailer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Achieves Perfect Score for 15th Consecutive Year on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
27.01.21
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Names Holly May Chief Human Resources Officer
11.01.21
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Provides Fourth Quarter Business Plan Update