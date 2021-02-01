 

Roar BidCo AB publishes a supplement to the offer document regarding its cash offer to the shareholders and Holders of Convertible Bonds in Recipharm AB (publ)

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable law pursuant to legislation, restrictions and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction. Shareholders and Holders of Convertible Bonds not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Revised Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders and Holders of Convertible Bonds should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important notice" at the end of this announcement and in the offer document published on Roar BidCo's website (www.eqtgroup.com/pe-bidpage1). Shareholders and Holders of Convertible Bonds in the United States should also refer to the section titled "Special notice to shareholders and Holders of Convertible Bonds in the United States" at the end of this announcement.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14 December 2020, EQT IX1  ("EQT IX"), through Roar BidCo AB2 ("Roar BidCo"), announced a public offer to the shareholders and holders of the Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds (the "Convertible Bonds") ("Holders of Convertible Bonds") in Recipharm AB (publ) ("Recipharm" or the "Company") to tender all their shares3 and Convertible Bonds to Roar BidCo (the "Offer"). An offer document relating to the Offer was made public on 17 December 2020 (the "Offer Document").

On 28 January 2021, Roar BidCo announced an increase of the consideration offered in the Offer from SEK 220 to SEK 232 in cash per share and from SEK 1,427,010 to SEK 1,504,295 in cash per SEK 1,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Convertible Bonds (the "Revised Offer"). On the same day (28 January 2021) Recipharm announced that the independent board of directors4 has resolved to unanimously recommend the Revised Offer, and published the Company's year-end report for the period 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020 and interim report for the fourth quarter 2020. On account thereof, Roar BidCo has prepared a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement") which includes Roar BidCo's press release regarding the Revised Offer, the recommendation from the board of directors of Recipharm and the Company's year-end report for the period 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020 and interim report for the fourth quarter 2020. The Supplement has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The Supplement has been made public and is, together with the Offer Document, available on Roar BidCo's website, on SEB's website and on Lucid Issuer Services Limited's website. The acceptance form for the shares is available on Roar BidCo's website.

