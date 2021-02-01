Dallas, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB:SHMP), an aqua-tech Company which developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, said today that the newspaper, The Daily Freeman-Journal, Webster City, Iowa, in covering the ribbon cutting at NaturalShrimp’s new facility there, said it will “produce fresh, locally-grown shrimp.

The acquisition of the former VeroBlue Farms facility, now known as NaturalShrimp Iowa, “will make NaturalShrimp the largest square footage RAS shrimp company in the U.S.,” the Webster City newspaper reported.

The newspaper quoted NaturalShrimp CEO Gerald Easterling telling the ribbon cutting audience: “This gives us a footprint in the Midwest. We’ve looked at this facility being able to handle Chicago, Minneapolis and all other areas around here. The Webster City plant would likely be able to produce thousands of pounds of shrimp per week.”

“You should start to see a huge amount of activity around here starting the first week of February,” Mr. Easterling told The Daily Freeman-Journal. The newspaper quoted Mr. Easterling stressing that “what sets NaturalShrimp apart from others is the proprietary process to remove and control bacteria, ammonia and other contaminants in the water using an electrical charge, eliminating the need to dispose of the water in the city’s wastewater system.”

The NaturalShrimp team brought four RAS units to the ribbon cutting, saying installation of the equipment will be complete within 60 days. “We’re excited about this technology and the impact it has for clean water. We recirculate everything, we keep everything inside, and we don’t dump it outside,” Mr. Easterling. “This proprietary process sets NaturalShrimp apart from other companies.”

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

