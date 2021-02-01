 

InVision AG Awarded as Great Place to Work

InVision AG Awarded as Great Place to Work

Düsseldorf (Germany), 01 February 2021 -  Düsseldorf-based software company InVision has been honored as an "Attractive Employer" by Great Place to Work(R). The "Great Place to Work(R) Certified" certification program stands for a special commitment to creating a good workplace culture. 

Components of the program include independent, anonymous feedback from employees and an analysis of human resources activities. In the survey, InVision employees particularly rated the areas of team spirit, fairness, and credibility with very high approval rates. Overall, 94 percent of employees acknowledged that InVision is a very good employer.

"We are convinced that, as a learning organization, we will only be successful in the long term if the people in the company continuously develop," comments Peter Bollenbeck, CEO of InVision AG. "To this end, we provide a working environment in which each individual can unfold the full creative potential. For us, self-empowerment, striving for perfection and the joint achievement of purpose are at the heart of our daily decisions."

The very good results that InVision received in both the employee survey and the analysis of its HR work confirm that the company has already massively invested in an employee-oriented corporate culture and is on the right track here. The insights that InVision has now gained through the Great Place to Work(R) certification will enable the company to further improve its working environment in line with its corporate values and principles.

"Good employers have one thing in common," says Sebastian Diefenbach, Head of Customer Consulting at Great Place to Work(R), "they are committed to credible, fair leadership and the active promotion of employees. Respect, trust, and team spirit are to a large extent part of the corporate culture."

About InVision:
Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
